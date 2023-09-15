Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton

Tarleton State (2-0) at Texas Tech (0-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas Tech goes into its final non-conference game looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1971. A 38-30 home loss to 13th-ranked Oregon last weekend dropped the Big 12 Red Raiders to 0-2 for the first time since 1990. Tarleton State has had three consecutive winning seasons in its re-classification transition from NCAA Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision, and now has scored 52 points in each of its first two games this season. This is the Texans' final season in that transition, so they won't be eligible for the FCS playoffs until next year.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech secondary against the big-play Tarleton State passing game. The Red Raiders didn't have any pass breakups while allowing Oregon to gain 359 yards on 32-of-44 passing. Tarleton quarterback Victor Gabalis had only 13 completions in a 52-31 win over North Alabama, but those accounted for 301 yards (23.2 yards per completion) and four touchdowns. Sophomore WR Keylan Johnson tied a school record by catching all four of those TDs. He finished with six catches for 219 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tarleton State: Sophomore DB Blake Smith had nine tackles and forced two fumbles against North Alabama. He had a fumble recovery last season against TCU.

Texas Tech: Senior 305-pound defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchins, who is set to start his 49th consecutive game, had five tackles and a sack against the Ducks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tyler Shough, who ran for 101 yards against Oregon, is the first Texas Tech quarterback with two career 100-yard rushing games since Rodney Allison in 1976. ... Red Raiders sophomore WR Jerand Bradley has TD catches in four consecutive games. ... Tech has won its last 20 games against FCS opponents since losing to North Texas in 1988. ... Tarleton lost 59-17 last season in their game at Big 12 TCU. ... The Red Raiders sold out each of its first four home games: Oregon, Tarleton and the first two Big 12 home games, Sept. 30 against Houston and Oct. 14 against Kansas State. With construction in the south end zone, capacity is limited at about 56,200 this season.

