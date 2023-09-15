TDL Week 3: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are 15 Friday night football games scheduled tonight.

Leesville and Iowa headline the matchups in the Game of the Week.

Both teams are 1-1. Iowa fell 21-14 to Iota in Week 1 but rebounded with a 35-18 win over Rayne in Week 2.

Leesville is coming off a 22-20 loss to Jena after beating Jennings 32-14 in Week 1.

Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:

SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville at Iowa

Iowa: 1-1

Leesville: 1-1

2022 Matchup: Leesville won 30-14



Sam Houston at Barbe

Barbe: 1-1

Sam Houston: 2-0

2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 43-42



Lafayette at Sulphur

Sulphur: 1-1

Lafayette: 2-0

2022 Matchup: Lafayette won 42-25



Opelousas at LCCP

LCCP: 1-1

Opelousas: 1-1

2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 21-0



DeRidder at Jennings

Jennings: 1-1

DeRidder: 1-1

2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 21-14



Vinton at Westlake

Westlake: 2-0

Vinton: 1-1

2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-0



DeQuincy at South Beauregard

South Beauregard: 1-1

DeQuincy: 0-2

2022 Matchup: South Beauregard won 35-21



LaGrange at Kaplan

LaGrange: 0-2

Kaplan: 2-0

2022 Matchup: 40-14



Washington-Marion at West St. Mary

Washington-Marion: 0-2

West St. Mary: 0-2

2022 Matchup: N/A



Lake Arthur at Jeanerette

Lake Arthur: 2-0

Jeanerette: 2-0

2022 Matchup: N/A



Oakdale at Ville Platte

Oakdale: 2-0

Ville Platte: 0-2

2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 38-0



Basile at Sacred Heart

Basile: 1-1

Sacred Heart: 1-1

2022 Matchup: Sacred Heart won 13-7



Oberlin at Sicily Island

Oberlin: 1-1

Sicily Island: 0-2

2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 41-6



Mamou at East Beauregard

East Beauregard: 1-1

Mamou: 0-2

2022 Matchup: Mamou won 32-22



Montgomery at Elton

Elton: 2-0

Montgomery: 0-2

2022 Matchup: Elton won 46-30



LaSalle at Merryville

Merryville: 1-1

LaSalle: 2-0

2022 Matchup: LaSalle won 43-16



