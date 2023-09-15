50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL Week 3: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are 15 Friday night football games scheduled tonight.

Leesville and Iowa headline the matchups in the Game of the Week.

Both teams are 1-1. Iowa fell 21-14 to Iota in Week 1 but rebounded with a 35-18 win over Rayne in Week 2.

Leesville is coming off a 22-20 loss to Jena after beating Jennings 32-14 in Week 1.

After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights from all the games.

Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:

  • SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville at Iowa
    Iowa: 1-1
    Leesville: 1-1
    2022 Matchup: Leesville won 30-14
  • Sam Houston at Barbe
    Barbe: 1-1
    Sam Houston: 2-0
    2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 43-42
  • Lafayette at Sulphur
    Sulphur: 1-1
    Lafayette: 2-0
    2022 Matchup: Lafayette won 42-25
  • Opelousas at LCCP
    LCCP: 1-1
    Opelousas: 1-1
    2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 21-0
  • DeRidder at Jennings
    Jennings: 1-1
    DeRidder: 1-1
    2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 21-14
  • Vinton at Westlake
    Westlake: 2-0
    Vinton: 1-1
    2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-0
  • DeQuincy at South Beauregard
    South Beauregard: 1-1
    DeQuincy: 0-2
    2022 Matchup: South Beauregard won 35-21
  • LaGrange at Kaplan
    LaGrange: 0-2
    Kaplan: 2-0
    2022 Matchup: 40-14
  • Washington-Marion at West St. Mary
    Washington-Marion: 0-2
    West St. Mary: 0-2
    2022 Matchup: N/A
  • Lake Arthur at Jeanerette
    Lake Arthur: 2-0
    Jeanerette: 2-0
    2022 Matchup: N/A
  • Oakdale at Ville Platte
    Oakdale: 2-0
    Ville Platte: 0-2
    2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 38-0
  • Basile at Sacred Heart
    Basile: 1-1
    Sacred Heart: 1-1
    2022 Matchup: Sacred Heart won 13-7
  • Oberlin at Sicily Island
    Oberlin: 1-1
    Sicily Island: 0-2
    2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 41-6
  • Mamou at East Beauregard
    East Beauregard: 1-1
    Mamou: 0-2
    2022 Matchup: Mamou won 32-22
  • Montgomery at Elton
    Elton: 2-0
    Montgomery: 0-2
    2022 Matchup: Elton won 46-30
  • LaSalle at Merryville
    Merryville: 1-1
    LaSalle: 2-0
    2022 Matchup: LaSalle won 43-16

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Week Three Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
TDL: Six games Thursday night
Leesville GOTW preview
Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Leesville Preview
Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Iowa Preview
Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Iowa Preview
Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Iowa Preview
Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Iowa Preview