TDL Week 3: Scores and highlights
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are 15 Friday night football games scheduled tonight.
Leesville and Iowa headline the matchups in the Game of the Week.
Both teams are 1-1. Iowa fell 21-14 to Iota in Week 1 but rebounded with a 35-18 win over Rayne in Week 2.
Leesville is coming off a 22-20 loss to Jena after beating Jennings 32-14 in Week 1.
After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights from all the games.
Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:
- SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville at Iowa
Iowa: 1-1
Leesville: 1-1
2022 Matchup: Leesville won 30-14
- Sam Houston at Barbe
Barbe: 1-1
Sam Houston: 2-0
2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 43-42
- Lafayette at Sulphur
Sulphur: 1-1
Lafayette: 2-0
2022 Matchup: Lafayette won 42-25
- Opelousas at LCCP
LCCP: 1-1
Opelousas: 1-1
2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 21-0
- DeRidder at Jennings
Jennings: 1-1
DeRidder: 1-1
2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 21-14
- Vinton at Westlake
Westlake: 2-0
Vinton: 1-1
2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-0
- DeQuincy at South Beauregard
South Beauregard: 1-1
DeQuincy: 0-2
2022 Matchup: South Beauregard won 35-21
- LaGrange at Kaplan
LaGrange: 0-2
Kaplan: 2-0
2022 Matchup: 40-14
- Washington-Marion at West St. Mary
Washington-Marion: 0-2
West St. Mary: 0-2
2022 Matchup: N/A
- Lake Arthur at Jeanerette
Lake Arthur: 2-0
Jeanerette: 2-0
2022 Matchup: N/A
- Oakdale at Ville Platte
Oakdale: 2-0
Ville Platte: 0-2
2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 38-0
- Basile at Sacred Heart
Basile: 1-1
Sacred Heart: 1-1
2022 Matchup: Sacred Heart won 13-7
- Oberlin at Sicily Island
Oberlin: 1-1
Sicily Island: 0-2
2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 41-6
- Mamou at East Beauregard
East Beauregard: 1-1
Mamou: 0-2
2022 Matchup: Mamou won 32-22
- Montgomery at Elton
Elton: 2-0
Montgomery: 0-2
2022 Matchup: Elton won 46-30
- LaSalle at Merryville
Merryville: 1-1
LaSalle: 2-0
2022 Matchup: LaSalle won 43-16
