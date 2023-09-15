SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2023.

Mikael Antony Suire, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Ralph Alvin Babin, 66, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); resisting an officer.

Austin Trevor Hodges, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with strangulation; Schedule II possession.

Miranda Julia Carthan, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana (2 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under age 17; theft less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Jared Paul Beazley, 39, Duson: Probation violation.

George Harris III, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 counts).

Sukia Wynese Fontenot, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts); drug paraphernalia (10 counts); disturbing the peace (5 counts); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana (4 counts); first-offense prostitution); criminal trespass (3 counts); simple battery (2 counts); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (2 counts); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; urinating in public places prohibited.

Benson Elie Collins, 38, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; probation violation (2 counts).

Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts).

Floyd Dexter Dicks, 60, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; operating vehicle while license is suspended; headlamps on motor vehicles; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Shawn Jamal Dean, 33, Gonzales: Out-of-state detainer.

Tanwanik Koroni Roberson, 48, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; Schedule II possession.