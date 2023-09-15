50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2023.

  • Mikael Antony Suire, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Ralph Alvin Babin, 66, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); resisting an officer.
  • Austin Trevor Hodges, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with strangulation; Schedule II possession.
  • Miranda Julia Carthan, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana (2 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under age 17; theft less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
  • Jared Paul Beazley, 39, Duson: Probation violation.
  • George Harris III, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 counts).
  • Sukia Wynese Fontenot, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts); drug paraphernalia (10 counts); disturbing the peace (5 counts); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana (4 counts); first-offense prostitution); criminal trespass (3 counts); simple battery (2 counts); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (2 counts); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; urinating in public places prohibited.
  • Benson Elie Collins, 38, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; probation violation (2 counts).
  • Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts).
  • Floyd Dexter Dicks, 60, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; operating vehicle while license is suspended; headlamps on motor vehicles; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
  • Shawn Jamal Dean, 33, Gonzales: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Tanwanik Koroni Roberson, 48, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; Schedule II possession.
  • Patrick Lee Thomas, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; Schedule II possession.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
S. Beauregard students caught by homeowner’s dog trying to roll a home during Homecoming Week
S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee continues to weaken, setting it’s sights on coastal New England, Atlantic Canada
Some scattered showers are still possible this afternoon with mixed clouds and sun
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances hanging on Friday, drier exiting the weekend