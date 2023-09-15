Sports Person of the Week - McNeese QB Nate Glantz

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese quarterback Nate Glantz is using his name, image, and likeness (NIL) to give back to his community as he partnered with Athletes 4 Children to help raise money for the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Glantz said this is his fourth year teaming up with Athletes 4 Children and giving back to those who are less fortunate has always been a priority of his.

“That hospital I visited many times with friends, family, and obviously I visited kids for just certain events just to meet them and kids that were sick and when that opportunity presented itself my senior year I had to jump all over it,” Glantz said. “I understood that there was a greater good to it and now that they reached back out this year they were very fired up to get me back on the team and that was something I was really looking forward to and so now we got this going for this football season.”

For every touchdown that Glantz scores this season, $3 will be donated to the hospital and if he passes for 300 yards in any game $10 will be donated. Glantz shed light on the number of NIL deals that college athletes are signing but he said that doesn’t show the full picture of what NIL is capable of.

“I think it’s huge a lot of people get NIL kind of confused for thinking you are going to go out and spend it all by yourself,” Glantz said. “But for me that was never the case I’ve always wanted to use it for a greater good and use it for more and I knew there was a bigger purpose for it and I understand there’s not a lot of people who are fortunate as us athletes who are able to use this NIL but I think for me it was huge that I was able to give back to my roots and the kids in Omaha, Nebraska who really deserve it.”

McNeese head coach Gary Goff who recruited Glantz this off-season has seen his quarterback grow on and off the field he knows the quality person Glantz is and continues to be impressed by his accomplishments.

“He’s a very generous young man and family and anytime you can use your position to help those who are less fortunate I think is phenomenal but that kind of speaks to the type of character the young man, he’s a great person and has always wanted to help other,” Goff said.

Despite the amount of donations tallied at the end of the season, Glantz is taking it upon himself to add to that amount,

“I’d like to actually pitch in some more whether that’s NIL money given to me or money that I’ve saved up to just give back to those kids that really need it and deserve it,” Glantz said.

Glantz and the Cowboys head to Mississippi to take on Alcorn State this Saturday.

