50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

S. Beauregard students caught by homeowner’s dog trying to roll a home during Homecoming Week

S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students at S. Beauregard High were welcomed by a homeowner’s four-legged alarm system this week when trying to roll a home with toilet paper.

Jada Derouen posted the video of the encounter to her social media page. In it, you can see the masked teens dancing with the rolls of toilet paper as they prepare for their Homecoming Week prank. Then, you hear one of them yell, and they all turn to look off-camera before taking off running. It seems Skye, the family’s dog, wanted a piece of the action.

Derouen said they heard the teens in the yard, so when her son opened the door to scare them off, Skye bolted past them to investigate for herself.

The family found the incident humorous, saying the teens were just having fun. No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2023
S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee continues to weaken, setting it’s sights on coastal New England, Atlantic Canada
Some scattered showers are still possible this afternoon with mixed clouds and sun
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances hanging on Friday, drier exiting the weekend