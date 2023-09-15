S. Beauregard students caught by homeowner’s dog trying to roll a home during Homecoming Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students at S. Beauregard High were welcomed by a homeowner’s four-legged alarm system this week when trying to roll a home with toilet paper.

Jada Derouen posted the video of the encounter to her social media page. In it, you can see the masked teens dancing with the rolls of toilet paper as they prepare for their Homecoming Week prank. Then, you hear one of them yell, and they all turn to look off-camera before taking off running. It seems Skye, the family’s dog, wanted a piece of the action.

Derouen said they heard the teens in the yard, so when her son opened the door to scare them off, Skye bolted past them to investigate for herself.

The family found the incident humorous, saying the teens were just having fun. No one was injured.

