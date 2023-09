LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man, William Thomas, 40, was reported missing on Sept. 14, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police.

A Lake Charles man, William Thomas, 40, was reported missing on Sept. 14. (Family of William Thomas)

Thomas was last seen on Second Street around 1:30 a.m. yesterday.

His family member Veronica Lastrapes, who reported him missing to police, said he is mentally disabled.

