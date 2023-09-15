50/50 Thursdays
One man injured in Thursday night shooting

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Taylor Street in Lake Charles Thursday night in reference to a shooting complaint.

Spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Lt. Brenda Treadway said officers arrived around 9:15 p.m. and learned one male subject had been shot inside of his house. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed as being in stable condition.

Lt. Treadway said they are currently in the early stages, and nothing further can be released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police at 337-491-1311.

