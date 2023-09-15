50/50 Thursdays
OJJ removes youth from Angola facility despite federal appeals court order

The OJJ has transferred all youth from the Angola facility despite a federal appeals court issuing an order to temporarily halt the juveniles’ required removal.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has transferred all youth from the Angola facility despite a federal appeals court issuing an order to temporarily halt the juveniles’ required removal.

On Thursday, September 14, a federal appeals court issued an order that temporarily stopped the removal of youth from the facility. That order from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals paused a lower court’s ruling which required the state to move all juvenile offenders out of Angola by September 15.

The OJJ has not explained why they removed the youth even though they were granted more time.

The Office of Juvenile Justice released the following statement:

