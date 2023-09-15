50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm

By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ll be 70 next winter,” says farmer Craig Mold.

This year’s harvest is corn and soybean, but his family has been farming this land since the 1800s.

However, his generation might be the last.

“The average age of the farmer is about my age or just a little bit less,” said Mold. “With no one coming behind them, you’re going to see a major consolidation.”

Increasingly, small family farms are being snatchED up by industrial producers.

One reason - it’s too hard to turn a profit.

According to the USDA, In 2021, 51 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales.

Mold says some years he only nets about 4 dollars in profit per acre.

That, plus there’s the exorbitant cost of staying operational.

“If you have to buy like say a combine harvester or something, a new combine with two heads on it will set you back almost a million dollars,” said Mold.

Indeed.com found the average farmer salary in the US is just $38 thousand dollars a year.

While Mold is hopeful they can sustain their operation, he’s not betting the family farm.

“One thing is, your heart has to be in it.  It’s not a job where you can take off weekends”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities
Missing man in Lake Charles
Missing man in Lake Charles
Another fire has broken out at the abandoned Place Vendome Apartments on Fifth Avenue....
Smoke seen all over city as Place Vendome burns yet again