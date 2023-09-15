Local senior citizens hold educational meetings on Climate Change

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -What on earth is happening? That was the name of a local presentation on global warming and climate change in Lake charles. And there’s possibly a new crowd taking an interest.

About 30 interested citizens, mostly retirement age, came together to first watch half of a video called, “A life on our planet,” exploring the many ways Earth has changed over past decades.

Then there were group discussions on questions provided, and finally reports from a representative of each.

Just this week Elfi Shah from India received a picture from her cousin she found shocking.

“The river that goes through the state and into Pakistan, the houseboats people live in, are on the floor of the river. There’s no water. That tells me climate change is real. People who don’t believe in climate change need to come see this picture, i have it in my phone,” she said.

Shah thinks people should discuss their concerns with elected officials.

Martha Hoskins, and most attending have finished raising their families. They agree things are different than when they were young.

“It’s true. The world that we knew as children and young people is not the world that we have now,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins says when she was a girl in Sulphur, she could ride her bicycle to a place that was “wild,” but could not today. Others notice the absence of lightning bugs that used to be so plentiful.

Organizer Ann Romero says participants have ideas for making small changes to help make a difference.

“We can’t expect other people to do all the work. And there is some work that we cannot do individually. As individuals, there are things, all kinds of things we can do to make a difference.”

The discussion will continue in a week in a week.

People are invited to watch part two of the film and participate in more group discussions and possible solutions.

It’s from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Thursday, September 21st in Hardtner hall at Good Shepherd Church, 715 Kirkman Street.

It’s co-sponsored by the Church of the Good

