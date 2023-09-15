Lake Charles man arrested for alleged relationship with a juvenile

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police arrested a Lake Charles man who was having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old juvenile.

Jonath Ray Guillory, 23, was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old juvenile. (Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 14, police responded to a call in reference to a vehicle parked at a residence with a juvenile female sitting inside. During the investigation, it was discovered the vehicle owner, Jonath Ray Guillory, 23, was allegedly in a relationship with the juvenile.

Officers made contact Guillory and requested he report to the Jennings Police Department. Guillory admitted to police he was having a relationship with the juvenile and that he was aware of her age.

On Sept. 15, Guillory was transported and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on five counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

More arrests are pending, according to the Jennings Police Department.

