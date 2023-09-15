Hurricane Lee continues to weaken, setting it’s sights on coastal New England, Atlantic Canada

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee has weakened to a category 1 hurricane, though it brought strong wind and surf to Bermuda Thursday.

Hurricane Lee (KPLC)

Lee will likely continue to lose strength as it accelerates north of Bermuda and then eventually impacts coastal New England and Atlantic Canada by this weekend. Obviously Hurricane Lee poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane Lee (KPLC)

Behind it Hurricane Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Elsewhere, we are watching a tropical wave west of the Cape Verde islands. This is showing signs of organizing and could become a tropical depression or storm at anytime. It is likely to move northwestward and likely only be an issue to shipping interests. Another tropical wave fresh off the African coast has a small chance of development as well. Still, both are a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll continue to watch and keep you updated if anything changes.

