50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Generac recalls portable generators due to fire hazards

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Two types of Generac portable generators were recalled due to potential fire and burn risks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Generac Power Systems Inc. portable generators type GP1500E and type GP17500E. The unit type is printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generator.

The generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers can also visit HERE to see if their specific unit type and model number are included in this recall.

Those with the recalled generators should contact Generac for a free repair kit.

More information about the full recall notice is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Generac recalls portable generators due to fire hazards
Generac recalls portable generators due to fire hazards
As the Insurance Industry Struggles with Accurately Assessing Climate Risk, MSI Uses Artificial...
FIRE UPDATE: Higher humidity helping hot spots, burns still banned
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2023
S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
S. Beauregard students caught by homeowner’s dog trying to roll a home during Homecoming Week