First Alert Forecast: Rain chances hanging on Friday, drier exiting the weekend

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A chance for some scattered showers and storms is managing to stay in our forecast for Friday, although better odds are struggling.

The same stalling front remains in the picture near the coast, and that is helping to keep the chance for a few showers and storms with mixed clouds and sunshine. Upper level dry air has been disrupting otherwise good rain chances, with models getting less generous for rain placement in our area over the last day. Still though, the stalled front may lift a little back into our area, in which case some slightly better rain chances will follow suit. In general, a washout is not expected and scattered coverage will likely be a little more limited than we have seen the past few days, just keep an eye on the sky for the afternoon. The extra cloud cover should still do a decent job of keeping our highs for the day in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.

Any rain we do manage to get should begin wrapping up as football games start for the evening.

Some scattered showers are still possible this afternoon with mixed clouds and sun
Some scattered showers are still possible this afternoon with mixed clouds and sun(KPLC)

The bits of scattered rainfall we have been getting are certainly helpful towards getting a little drought relief. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been totaling up to very much and we aren’t expecting to get drought-busting amounts as our rain chances dwindle. The drought map updates are in for the week, and you can barely see a difference for our area! Don’t forget that the state-wide burn ban hasn’t been lifted yet. Continue to use caution with any outdoor activities you may have planned this weekend.

Drought Status
Drought Status(KPLC)

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will help to keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This should give us some nice morning lows back in the 60s.

Another front will move through the area late this weekend, bringing some drier air behind it.
Another front will move through the area late this weekend, bringing some drier air behind it.(KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

