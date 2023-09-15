FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drying trend set to take place by the late weekend

50/50 Thursdays
Some showers and storms may persist into the early evening, rain will likely begin to wind down after sunset.
By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we look ahead to the weekend, we’ll see a drying trend begin to get underway. Now Saturday still could feature a few showers or storms, especially in the southern half of the viewing area. But any rain should not be as widespread as Friday, and overall outdoor plans look ok. Like we normally do this time of year, just keep an eye on the sky and have indoor alternatives ready if rain heads your way. Otherwise, temperatures should return to the upper 80′s and low 90′s.

Some clouds and a few scattered storms may develop Saturday.
Some clouds and a few scattered storms may develop Saturday.(KPLC)

The bits of scattered rainfall we have been getting are certainly helpful towards getting a little drought relief. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been totaling up to very much and we aren’t expecting to get drought-busting amounts as our rain chances dwindle. The drought map updates are in for the week, and you can barely see a difference for our area! Don’t forget that the state-wide burn ban hasn’t been lifted yet. Continue to use caution with any outdoor activities you may have planned this weekend.

SWLA is still in the highest drought category, even with some recent rains.
SWLA is still in the highest drought category, even with some recent rains.(KPLC)

Let’s talk about the second half of the weekend now. By late Saturday, a weak cold front will begin to push into the area, which will bring a push of drier air once again. So rain chances will be very slim on Sunday, and even lower by Monday and Tuesday. No real changes to our afternoon temperatures are on the way, but our low temperatures will cool down once again. These numbers should fall into the 60′s for many locations by Sunday morning and into the early part of the week.

A weak cold front brings a push of drier air into the region by Sunday.
A weak cold front brings a push of drier air into the region by Sunday.(KPLC)

The dry air should remain in place at least through Wednesday. After that, the front should begin to weaken, which would allow some slightly better rain chances to return by the end of the week.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

