Door falls off Barksdale aircraft, lands in Benton

By Amia Lewis
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The sky is falling! That’s probably what people driving down Pine Needle Drive in Benton thought Friday when an object fell from the sky.

On Sept. 15, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., the door from a Barksdale airplane fell at 124 Pine Needle Drive, Bossier City Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KSLA. Personnel with Barksdale Air Force Base are currently on the way to retrieve the fallen door. The plane landed safely.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the fall.

KSLA is reaching out to BAFB to find out more info on what plane the door came off of and how it managed to detach.

