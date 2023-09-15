50/50 Thursdays
Animals seized in Rosepine recovered in Mississippi

By Barry Lowin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The animals seized in Rosepine by order of Mayor Donna Duval have now been recovered in Jackson, Mississippi.

The owners have been asking where their animals are after they said seven horses, a cow, three goats and six chickens were illegally taken.

They were notified today by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is now investigating the seizure of the animals.

The owners are driving to Jackson and will pick up the animals Friday.

Both LDAF and MDAC would not comment on the investigation.

