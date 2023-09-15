50/50 Thursdays
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes

Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - If you own an electric bike, there’s a recall you should know about.

45,000 of the e-bikes are being recalled over an issue with the mechanical brakes.

Lectric eBikes said the bike’s mechanical disk brake calipers can cause riders to lose control. It’s a crash and injury hazard.

So far, there have been four reports of riders losing brake power, including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

The following Lectric models purchased between November of last year and May of this year are included in the recall:

  • XP 3.0
  • XP 3.0 Long-Range
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long-Range

The bike’s model name is printed on the rear rack.

The company advises riders of the recalled bikes to stop using the bikes. Go to the company’s website to get a free repair kit.

Lectric eBikes is also contacting consumers directly.

