Vehicle strikes bicyclist from behind near N. Claiborne St.

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department says a bicyclist sustained major injuries after a vehicle struck them from behind near N. Claiborne St. and Granger St.

The fire department says the incident happened around 9:10 p.m. last night, Sept. 13.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Authorities remind residents driving at night to drive safely and be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists who may be on the road. If you are passing a bicyclist you must leave a safe distance of at least three feet between your vehicle and the bicycle.

Bicyclists traveling at night are also advised that they need to stay as close to the right side of the roadway as possible. When traveling at night, a bicycle must be equipped with a front white light and rear red light, both of which must be visible from 500 feet away.

You can find additional laws pertaining to bicycle operation in Louisiana on DOTD’s website HERE.

