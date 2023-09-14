TDL: Six games Thursday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Six high school football games are slated for Thursday night.

After the games, we’ll have highlights and final scores on Nightcast.

St. Louis (2-0) vs. Vidor (1-2), at Sulphur

Welsh (0-2) at Hamilton Christian (1-1)

Crowley (0-2) at Iota (1-1)

Pickering (0-2) at Grand Lake (1-1)

Kinder (2-0) at Rosepine (1-1)

Oberlin (1-1) at Sicily Island (0-2)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.