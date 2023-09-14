50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2023.

Ryan James Bertrand, 28, Iowa: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard James Kilgore, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); battery.

Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 40, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Kimon Breon Sallier, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Eric Ryan Benus, 54, Ragley: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Another round of scattered showers and storms is on tap this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: More scattered activity likely Thursday, umbrella weather continues to the weekend
Louisiana and other states will go to court against FEMA on Thursday, September 14 over the...
Louisiana goes toe-to-toe with FEMA in federal court
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee weakens, likely to impact Bermuda through Thursday then heading toward New England
Autism Services of SWLA opens 6th home for men with Autism
Autism Services of SWLA opens 6th home for men with autism