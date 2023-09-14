SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2023
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2023.
Ryan James Bertrand, 28, Iowa: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard James Kilgore, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); battery.
Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 40, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Kimon Breon Sallier, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Eric Ryan Benus, 54, Ragley: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
