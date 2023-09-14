Students must now be with adult to enter Sulphur High sporting events

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur High School announced that elementary and middle school students not accompanied by an adult will not be allowed to enter any Sulphur High School sporting event.

In addition, students of any age will not be allowed to remain under the bleachers, and everyone must be in the stands for the games.

Violations to these rules will result in removal from the event, according to Sulphur High School’s Facebook.

These new rules are due to increasing safety concerns.

