St. Helena Parish officials release new details about deadly school shooting; classes to resume Tuesday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in St. Helena Parish held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, after this week’s deadly shooting at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph was joined by other St. Helena Parish leaders to update the community on the school’s response to the tragic events that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Dr. Joseph updated members of the media on the plans to reopen schools, and support available to students, employees, and families, as well as the school district’s response to Tuesday’s shooting.

Officials said classes will not resume at St. Helena College & Career Academy until Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Vernon Gordon Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday, Sept. 12 and two others were also injured during the shooting.

A balloon release for the victim is still scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14, officials confirmed.

Dr. Joseph said they did not have a school resource officer on the school’s campus.

The shooting happened at the end of the school day as kids were headed home and to practice

Detectives are refusing to say how the suspect brought a gun on campus, and where the gun may have come from.

The 14-year-old who was arrested for the shooting will face several charges, including aggravated second-degree murder, according to officials.

There’s been no decision yet if the teen will be charged as an adult.

Officials stated that they would not be releasing the identities of the suspected shooter or the other two people injured.

Law enforcement confirmed they believe the motive in the shooting was bullying.

A second press conference could come next week with more information.

