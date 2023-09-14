Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to make residents aware of a scam that has resurfaced in the area.

Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury duty or grand jury. The caller, who may claim to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office and use a name of a current CPSO deputy, then instructs the victim to either purchase a prepaid card or make a payment using a Bitcoin kiosk to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

The majority of the time, a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials. However, in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant, but under no circumstances will an officer ask for money or any form of payment.

