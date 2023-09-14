50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to make residents aware of a scam that has resurfaced in the area.

Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury duty or grand jury. The caller, who may claim to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office and use a name of a current CPSO deputy, then instructs the victim to either purchase a prepaid card or make a payment using a Bitcoin kiosk to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

The majority of the time, a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials. However, in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant, but under no circumstances will an officer ask for money or any form of payment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

FIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island Fire now 80% contained
FIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island Fire now 80% contained
FIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island Fire now 80% contained
FIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island Fire now 80% contained
Surveillance from outside a BR home caught a postal worker apparently hitting a garbage can and...
Home video catches Baton Rouge mail carrier ramming car into garbage can multiple times
No injuries reported in serious car accident
No injuries reported in serious car accident