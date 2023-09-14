BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Dept. of Transportation and Development announced C.E.C. Inc. is expected to start a Phase 1 of the replacement of the drawdown structure at Bundick Lake.

The contractors must install a sheet pile wall, installation of this will begin next week after the materials arrive on site this week.

Phase 1 is anticipated to last until October, weather permitting. Once Phase 1 nears completion, the drawdown structure will be closed to allow Bundick Lake to return to pool stage.

Replacement begins on drawdown structure at Bundick Lake to start (Department of Transportation and Development)

Phase 2 is anticipated to start in early 2024 and can be completed without drawdown. Work includes reinstalling the dewatering plate, which will allow C.E.C. to remove and replace the sluice gate without having to drain the lake.

The entire project is scheduled to take a year to complete.

More information of the project is available HERE.

