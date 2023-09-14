No injuries reported in serious car accident
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Ward Six Fire District No. 1 responded to a crash in which a vehicle was overturned on Route 66 around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.
Two units, six firefighters and one engine arrived at the scene, discovering a vehicle overturned in the ditch. Despite severe damage to the vehicle, the occupant had only minor injuries and refused transport by ambulance to a hospital.
The vehicle was recovered by a wrecker service.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.