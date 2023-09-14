DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Ward Six Fire District No. 1 responded to a crash in which a vehicle was overturned on Route 66 around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

No injuries reported in serious car accident (Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Two units, six firefighters and one engine arrived at the scene, discovering a vehicle overturned in the ditch. Despite severe damage to the vehicle, the occupant had only minor injuries and refused transport by ambulance to a hospital.

The vehicle was recovered by a wrecker service.

