No injuries reported in serious car accident

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Ward Six Fire District No. 1 responded to a crash in which a vehicle was overturned on Route 66 around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

No injuries reported in serious car accident(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Two units, six firefighters and one engine arrived at the scene, discovering a vehicle overturned in the ditch. Despite severe damage to the vehicle, the occupant had only minor injuries and refused transport by ambulance to a hospital.

The vehicle was recovered by a wrecker service.

No injuries reported in serious car accident(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

