McNeese Spotlight: Preview days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are two preview days coming up for prospective McNeese students and their families. McNeese recruiter Madison Owens spoke with us today about the admission process, scholarships, and all aspects of campus life at the university.

The two Saturday preview days will be on Sept. 30 and Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tritico Theatre in the Shearman Fine Arts Annex.

The preview days are a campus-wide open house where students and families can learn all about the university as well as how to apply. Families can take a campus and housing tour to see why thousands of McNeese students call the campus their home during their stay.

Those who attend the Sept. 30 preview day will receive free admission to the McNeese vs. Nicholls football game later that night at 7 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.

The McNeese Bookstore in the New Ranch will also be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These events are free and you can get more information on them at McNeese’s website HERE or by contacting the recruiting office at 337-475-5504.

