50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man sentenced after illegal possession of firearm

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU , La. (KPLC) - The Attorney General’s Office announced the sentencing of a man in Calcasieu Parish today.

Harris J. Boudreaux, 43, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised released for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On November 27, 2022, a probation officer made an unannounced visit at Boudreaux’s residence in Calcasieu Parish to monitor his compliance with the conditions of his probation. During the inspection, the officer observed a Glock 45 firearm in plain view on the coffee table in the living room.

The probation officer secured the firearm and Boudreaux, who admitted the firearm belonged to him, was arrested.

Boudreaux pled guilty June 21, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Lake Charles man sentenced
Lake Charles man sentenced to federal prison
Lake Charles man sentenced
Lake Charles man pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms and drugs
17-year-old driver facing DWI, hit-and-run charges after crash with bicycle
Feds ‘wrongfully’ seized beloved giraffe, East Feliciana Parish sanctuary argues