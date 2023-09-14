Man sentenced after illegal possession of firearm

CALCASIEU , La. (KPLC) - The Attorney General’s Office announced the sentencing of a man in Calcasieu Parish today.

Harris J. Boudreaux, 43, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised released for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On November 27, 2022, a probation officer made an unannounced visit at Boudreaux’s residence in Calcasieu Parish to monitor his compliance with the conditions of his probation. During the inspection, the officer observed a Glock 45 firearm in plain view on the coffee table in the living room.

The probation officer secured the firearm and Boudreaux, who admitted the firearm belonged to him, was arrested.

Boudreaux pled guilty June 21, 2023.

