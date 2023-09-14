Lake Charles man pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms and drugs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Attorney General’s Office announced the arrests today of a Lake Charles man for the illegal possession of firearms and drugs.

A 27-year-old Lake Charles man, Casey Soldier, was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for the unlawful shipment, transfer, receipt, or possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities discovered 16 firearms, 3,350 rounds of various ammunition, and a dual drum magazine in Soldier’s residence during a search of his property. They also found 53 pounds of marijuana, 171 pounds of THC candy and edibles, 3.9 pounds of THC wax and oils, $25,284 in cash, and other documents. During a search of Soldier’s truck, agents found an additional Glock 17, 9mm pistol.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) learned that the firearms all traveled in interstate commerce and operated as firearms.

Soldier, who was a convicted felon and knew he was prohibited from having any firearm or ammunition in his possession, pled guilty to the charge on May 22, 2023.

