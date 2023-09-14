50/50 Thursdays
Jesus statue beheaded at Louisiana catholic school; vandalism suspect sought

A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to...
A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to Lockport police.(Facebook/LPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) - Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing a statue of Jesus on a school’s campus in Lockport.

Police say the incident occurred overnight between Sept. 12 and 13 at Holy Savior Catholic School, located on Church Street.

In a photo shared by the police department, the statue was seen headless, standing in its prominent position in front of the school building.

Anyone with information that could be useful for detectives is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department at 985-532-2808.

