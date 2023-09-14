Jesus statue beheaded at Louisiana catholic school; vandalism suspect sought

LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) - Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing a statue of Jesus on a school’s campus in Lockport.

Police say the incident occurred overnight between Sept. 12 and 13 at Holy Savior Catholic School, located on Church Street.

In a photo shared by the police department, the statue was seen headless, standing in its prominent position in front of the school building.

A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to Lockport police. (Facebook/LPD)

Anyone with information that could be useful for detectives is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department at 985-532-2808.

