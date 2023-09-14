Hurricane Lee weakening, will skim Bermuda before setting it’s sights on New England

50/50 Thursdays
By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee has weakened to a category 2 hurricane, still expected to bring dangerous wind and surf to Bermuda Thursday.

Hurricane Lee(KPLC)

Lee will likely continue to lose strength as it accelerates past Bermuda and then eventually impacts New England by this weekend. Obviously Hurricane Lee poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane Lee(KPLC)

Behind it Hurricane Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone.

Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Elsewhere, we are watching a tropical wave west of the Cape Verde islands. This is showing signs of organizing and could become a tropical depression or storm at anytime. It is likely to move northwestward and likely only be an issue to shipping interests. Still, it is a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll watch it and keep you updated if anything changes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

