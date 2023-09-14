First Alert Forecast: More scattered activity likely Thursday, umbrella weather continues to the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We had a decent scattering of rain and storms Wednesday, and similar weather is on tap for Thursday.

The weak cold front that dropped into our area has all but stopped near the coastline, where it continues to sit as it dissipates. This is helping to keep our rain chances up for the next several days, combined with a few other environmental factors. The biggest today will be another upper level disturbance expected to move over our area, this will cause another round of scattered showers and storms to start developing in western areas late in the morning over lunchtime, steadily pushing into the rest of our are for the afternoon. The extra cloud cover and rain cooled air might keep our highs below 90° for the first time in a while, but it will be close for areas that get more sunshine.

Just like yesterday, peak activity will be in the afternoon, with heavy rain and some gusty winds possible in a few areas. We are not at a raised risk for severe weather, but summer storms can still exhibit some strong characteristics with frequent lightening. Keep an umbrella and our First Alert Weather app handy the next few days.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is on tap this afternoon (KPLC)

Any continued rainfall we can get is helpful towards providing some drought relief. Unfortunately, it isn’t likely to be drought-busting rainfall totals, so don’t forget that the state-wide burn ban hasn’t been lifted yet.

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This should give us some nice morning lows back in the 60s.

Rain chances will stay improved heading into the weekend while we wait for a stronger front (KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

