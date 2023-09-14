50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance for a few showers or storms Friday

Some showers and storms may cross the state line this evening with another chance of rain tomorrow afternoon.
By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another chance for some scattered afternoon showers and storms is ahead Friday. The reason involves the same stalling front from Thursday, as it should remain close to the area to provide a few showers and storms. The key however will be whether the front remains close to the coast or can lift a little further north into the area. If it stays closer to the coast, that’s where most of the rain would be as well. If it lifts north, slightly better rain chances would follow suit. Still, a washout is not expected at this time, though you’ll just want to keep an eye on the sky like we normally do in the summer. Rain should begin wrapping up as football games begin tomorrow evening.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Any continued rainfall we can get is helpful towards providing some drought relief. Unfortunately, it isn’t likely to be drought-busting rainfall totals, so don’t forget that the state-wide burn ban hasn’t been lifted yet. Continue to use caution with any outdoor activities you may have planned this weekend.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This should give us some nice morning lows back in the 60s.

Rain chances remain fairly elevated the next day or tow before a second front brings drier air...
Rain chances remain fairly elevated the next day or tow before a second front brings drier air by Sunday.(KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

