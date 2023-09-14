50/50 Thursdays
FIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island Fire now 80% contained

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD AND VERNON PARISHES, La. (KPLC) - An update by the Southern Area Blue Team today said the Tiger Island Fire is now 80 percent contained.

Higher humidity allows crews to focus on the remaining hot spots in the fire.

Fire activity on the Elizabeth, Hwy. 113, and Lions Camp Road fires was very light yesterday with minimal reburn.

There was continued activity on portions off the eastern and southwestern sides of the Tiger Island Fire, with crews continuing to monitor and suppress reburn areas and patrol containment lines, removing any needle cast. Crews also continue to expand fire containment lines along the fire perimeters.

The Tiger Island Fire is 31,087 acres, which has not changed from yesterday.

The Hwy. 113 Fire is 7,124 acres, which has not changed from yesterday. Containment is up from 80 percent to 89 percent today.

The Lions Camp Road Fire is 785 acres, also the same as yesterday. The fire remains at 88 percent containment.

The Elizabeth Fire is 940 acres, also the same as yesterday. The fire remains at 73 percent containment.

