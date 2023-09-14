50/50 Thursdays
Christmas tree farmers plan for upcoming season despite drought

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - For those who prefer the experience of real Christmas trees, experts say consumers can still expect to see Christmas tree farms in business this upcoming holiday season.

Like most crops in Louisiana, tree farms have been impacted by the state’s severe and prolonged drought. But good management techniques have prevented mature trees from drying up, LSU AgCenter forestry agent Valerie West said.

West serves as the LSU AgCenter extension representative to the Southern Christmas Tree Association Board of Directors, and she said farms are reporting damaging to approximately 10 percent of their crops.

“In spite of what you may have seen recently on social media, the majority of Christmas tree farms in Louisiana are planning to open as usual for the holiday season,” West said.

Just like any farmer in Louisiana, Christmas tree farmers have had their fair share of trials and tribulations lately. According to West, the past two years, producers have experienced issues with wet, cold springs and hot, dry summers. Hurricanes also can take a toll on farms, but even with setbacks, farmers will be able to supply the season.

If the farm you usually go to is closed this season, other farms are likely still available in your area.

West urges residents to seek to support their local Christmas tree farmers, as they have been working hard to ensure families can enjoy the experience of real trees and making the holiday come to life.

For a list of Christmas tree growers near you, go to https://realchristmastreeboard.com/find-a-retailer/ for an interactive search of your area.

