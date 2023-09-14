Authorities: Primary caregiver caught on camera striking patient

Seth W. Janssen, 28, of Iowa, was arrested for cruelty to persons with infirmities. (Calcasieu Correctional Center)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local caregiver was caught on camera striking an adult with intellectual disabilities, authorities said.

Deputies received a complaint on Sept. 11, from a business that one of their employees had been caught on camera striking a person in his care, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies reviewed the tape, they saw Seth W. Janssen, 28, of Iowa, “striking the victim multiple times over an extended period of time,” Vincent said.

Janssen was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to persons with infirmities. He was released the following day on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

Special Victims Unit Detective Sonny Schiro is the lead investigator.

