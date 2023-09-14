Arrest made following home burglary in Elton

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - An Opelousas man has been arrested after being accused of a burglary in Elton, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say detectives served an arrest warrant to Heidi Chantel Ardoin, 43, for simple burglary on September 13. Detectives say they obtained information that Ardoin was involved in stealing items from a residence on Bornsdall Road along with two other male suspects.

Several items were reported stolen, including a large television and a window air conditioner, and additional items were reported stolen later.

Authorities are still searching for the two suspects pictured below.

Deputies ask anyone who recognizes them to call the sheriff’s office at 337-821-2106.

Deputies are asking for help identifying the people seen taking items to a car in the above photos. (Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.