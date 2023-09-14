Allen Parish waste collections issues statement following fatal garbage truck accident

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Waste Collections services has issued a statement following a vehicle accident involving a garbage truck that resulted in the death of an Elton man southwest of Kinder on Monday, Sept. 11.

Their statement reads, “We would like to take the time to show you our appreciation and understanding for the incident that one of our vehicles was involved in earlier this week. We currently have all routes and trucks running in the area, and we are working our hardest to ensure that all stops are completed as safely and efficiently as possible.

Please, if you have questions or concerns about residential stops in the area, let us know. We will investigate each concern and address them accordingly.

In light of the incident putting one of our routes in the area behind, our goal is to have all stops serviced going into the end of the week. Again, we’d like to thank you for your understanding.”

According to State Troopers, the crash claimed the life of Terrance Dewayne Dartez, 33, who was pronounced dead at the scene after a pickup truck driven by Kevin Todd Miller, 38, of Kinder, failed to slow down and struck the garbage truck from behind. Miller was cited for careless operation and no seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.