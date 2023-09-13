Westlake High Theatre releases performance 2023 - 2024 schedule

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake High School Theatre Department has released its performance schedule for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Performances are held at the Westlake High Theatre located at 1000 Garden Drive in Westlake, LA at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 per person and can be purchased at the box office. For more information contact Onxley at (337) 217-4950 or kerry.onxley@cpsb.org.

Aladdin - Thursday, November 16, 2023

Aladdin is based on the 1992 American animated film by Walt Disney Pictures. The plot follows the innocent Aladdin, an Arabian street urchin, who finds a magic lamp containing a genie. With the genie’s help, Aladdin disguises himself as a wealthy prince and tries to impress the Sultan in order to win the heart of his free-spirited daughter, Princess Jasmine, as the Sultan’s evil vizier Jafar plots to steal the magic lamp for his own uses. The show originally opened on Broadway in 1994 where it enchanted audiences for over 13 years.

Phantom - Thursday, April 18, 2024

Based on the novel by French author Gaston Leroux. It was first published as a serial in Le Gaulois from September 23,1909 to January 8, 1910, and was released in volume form in late March 1910 by Pierre Lafitte. The story follows a disfigured eccentric genius who secretly coaches an aspiring opera singer and forces her to learn to sing majestically. The relationship turns tragic when the Phantom falls in love with her and kidnaps her to prevent her from being with her fiancé. The Broadway production was made famous by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and took its final bow after 13, 981 performances closing in New York City on April 16, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.