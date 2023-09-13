United Way of Acadiana announces recipients of Women United Microgrants award

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Acadiana announced the recipients of the Women United Microgrants award.

The microgrants offer a small investment to women who own small businesses that will help grow or sustain their business.

“I mean, you know, with 68 people applying, I feel like the need is out there, and many women are doing amazing things, and so many different types of businesses,” Heather Blanchard, CEO of United Way of Acadiana said. “So, its exciting to see that we’re able to help launch or just help support a women as she’s starting off her business.”

United Way of Acadiana opens applications for the grant annually, and its recipients are announced through their website and social media platforms.

