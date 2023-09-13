TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Soke expected around Merryville from reburn

Merryville, La. (KPLC) - First responders say residents near Merryville can expect to see some smoke today as crews identify areas on the west side of the fire perimeter where a reburn is happening. Crews are working to maintain containment in these areas as well as suppress those areas of heat.

A cold front is expected to move through the area today which is expected to drop more pine needles across the containment lines but also reduce the risk of more reburns. The possibility of isolated thunderstorms moving through the area can cause a chance of new fires starting up but with humidity around 50% those risks are mitigated somewhat.

Containment lines are still being expanded and additional state and national support remain on hand to assist.

Tiger Island Wildfire - Sept. 13, 2023 (Tiger Island Fire - La - Information)

Officials remind residents that the state-wide burn ban is still in effect which prohibits all private burning as well as a ban on all agricultural burning. Open burning with exposed flames and prescribed fires are also banned.

There is also a temporary flight restriction over the Tiger Island Fire as well as the Highway 113 and Elizabeth fire areas. Aircraft and drones other than those used by first responders are banned as they endanger aircrews conducting fire operations in the area.

Ongoing containment efforts are as follows:

Tiger Island Fire - 75% containment; 31,087 acres

Highway 113 Fire - 80% containment; 7,124 acres

Lions Camp Road Fire - 88% containment; 785 acres

Elizabeth Fire - 73% containment; 940 acres

Morning Operations briefing for #TigerIslandFire, #ElizabethFire, #Hwy113Fire and #LionsCampRoadFire from Ops Chief Alan Hill with the Southern Area Blue Team for September 13, 2023 Posted by Tiger Island Fire - La - Information on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

