SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 12, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 12, 2023.

Taurus Terrell Finley Jr., 21, Hammond: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; probation violation (4 charges); out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Larry James Vidrine Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Robert Earl Crosby, 43, Vidor, TX: Resisting an officer; assault; disturbing the peace.

Sabastian Killian Joseph Hoyt, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; second-degree battery; aggravated second-degree battery; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; contempt of court (4 charges).

Kendrick Eddie Lee Ceasar, 28, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery; probation violation.

Eric Lee Hill, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Troy Allen Miller, 36, Westlake: Second-degree battery.

Lakendrick Lamark Jefferson, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

John W. Guyre Jr., 60, Westlake: Theft under $5,000.

Simantali Rain Battise, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Joshua Lee Faul, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; probation violation.

Damien Terez Anderson, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); cruelty to animals.

Jeffery Allen Dugas, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; out of state detainer.

Aerius Janee Wilson, 29, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges).

Kenneth Ray Davis Jr., 26, Houston, TX: Attempted armed robbery.

