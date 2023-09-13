SOWELA introduces ‘Next Start’ initiative

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sowela is now registering enrolled and prospective students in its new ‘Next Start’ initiative, which offers a variety of compressed, eight-week online and hybrid classes.

The classes cover topics in accounting, criminal justice, history, English, business and more. ‘Next Start’ allows current students to add another course to their Fall 2023 schedule or for new students to sign up for Fall classes.

Scholarships and financial aid are available for those who qualify.

Enrollment for the ‘Next Start’ option will end Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Those interested can CLICK HERE for more information or to sign up.

