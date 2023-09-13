Southwest Louisiana feeling the effects of national blood donation shortage

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. is once again facing a shortage that could prove critical for those working to save lives. The National Red Cross has announced that blood supplies have dropped nearly 25% in a month and Southwest Louisiana is already feeling the impact.

Local blood centers like Life Share say this has been a slow donation season, at a moment when the need for blood is high and the supply is low.

Recent natural disasters like Hurricane Idalia have strained supplies and all blood types are critically needed. There is also an emergency need for platelet donors and those with type-O blood.

Shawn Melancon is the regional director at Life Share in Lake Charles and says that the national shortage is already causing them issues.

“We have less than a 1 day supply of some blood types,” said Melancon.

Melancon said that donations usually increase once summer ends and school goes back into session but they have yet to see that increase this year. Worse, they’re also finding it difficult to schedule blood drives with businesses, churches, and even schools.

