50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Senate blocks bill to extend flood insurance program

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Senators blocked a bill today called the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Extension Act of 2023, which would extend the NFIP for one year.

Senators in Washington, D.C. blocked the bill proposed by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy just days ahead of the scheduled expiration date of Sept. 30, 2023. Furthermore, this bill was blocked in the peak of hurricane season.

Of the 5 million Americans nationwide who rely on the NFIP to protect their homes and businesses, around 500,000 are from Louisiana.

“I know the flood insurance program is not perfect. I will be the first to say that,” said Kennedy in a speech today. “I will lead the parade. A lot of work needs to be done on it, but the only thing worse than what we have is nothing.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
Hometown Hero: Charles Aucoin
Hometown Hero: Charles Aucoin
Temporary medical services to return to Cameron Parish, new hospital to replace storm-damaged...
Temporary medical services to return to Cameron Parish, new hospital to replace storm-damaged facility
The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released their simulated district and school performance...
Calcasieu Parish School Board approves stipends for teachers