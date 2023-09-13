Senate blocks bill to extend flood insurance program

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Senators blocked a bill today called the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Extension Act of 2023, which would extend the NFIP for one year.

Senators in Washington, D.C. blocked the bill proposed by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy just days ahead of the scheduled expiration date of Sept. 30, 2023. Furthermore, this bill was blocked in the peak of hurricane season.

Of the 5 million Americans nationwide who rely on the NFIP to protect their homes and businesses, around 500,000 are from Louisiana.

“I know the flood insurance program is not perfect. I will be the first to say that,” said Kennedy in a speech today. “I will lead the parade. A lot of work needs to be done on it, but the only thing worse than what we have is nothing.”

