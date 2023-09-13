Pedestrian dies after being struck on MLK Hwy.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 61-year-old pedestrian died last week after being struck on MLK Hwy., officials said.

The accident happened at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 near the intersection of MLK (U.S. 171) and Medora Street.

Tracy Carter, of Lake Charles, was crossing the street when he was struck, according to Sgt. Scott Dougherty, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Carter was transported to a local hospital, where he died a few hours later. The driver is not suspected of impairment, however standard toxicology testing is pending, Dougherty said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.