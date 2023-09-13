New hospital to replace damaged South Cameron Memorial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two and a half years after Hurricane Laura residents have seen little progress to the damaged South Cameron Memorial Hospital. Residents have been left without emergency services and staff have been forced to work out of makeshift offices. But there are signs that that could be changing soon.

Cameron District Attorney Tom Barrett explained they were trying to overcome several obstacles in order to begin repairs. In addition to the hurricane damage, the previous hospital board had tried to repair the hospital instead of replacing it which led to added delays and the hospital’s operating company abruptly resigning.

“This board is left to pick up the pieces and move forward, and they’re doing that,” says Barrett.

But today, the hospital is offering a closer look at the work that’s being done to restore service to the area. Cameron Parish officials will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. this morning to discuss a newly formed partnership with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and will be showing rendering for the upcoming construction of a new hospital.

