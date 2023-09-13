50/50 Thursdays
‘The motive appears to have been from bullying’: Deputies release new details about St. Helena school shooting

Folks of Greensburg struggle to wrap its head around what could have possibly made a student bring a gun to school, the sheriff's office might have a clue.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - While the folks of Greensburg struggle to wrap their heads around what could have possibly made a student want to bring a gun to school, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they might have a clue.

“The motive appears to have been from bullying and the investigation of course is still ongoing,” said Chief Deputy Joe Cheney.

It’s unclear at the moment who exactly was bullying who and how many students were involved.

The victim’s name is Vernon Gordon Jr. He was an 11th grade student at the school who played on the football team, where his father was the assistant coach. His uncle is also the school principal.

Cheney says the family is still struggling to cope with their loss but adds they’re not alone. In a small town like Greensburg, everyone is impacted.

“Our parish was shaken yesterday to the core of our hearts because we’re a close-knitted family and we stand together ready to help anyone,” Chief Deputy Cheney added.

As for the suspect in this case, no name was released due to them being a juvenile. But we did learn they are being held at the St. Helena detention center and is booked on several charges including second degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a gun free zone. They’re expected to stand before a judge either tomorrow or Friday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who with any information that could help their investigation to contact their office.

School officials plan to hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m., and a balloon release is also scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.

