Firefighters battle a marsh fire near Bell City on Sept. 13, 2023. (Bell City/Hayes/Holmwood Fire Department)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A marsh fire near Bell City burned again last night.

Fire officials say the fire has been contained.

Fires first broke out near Bell City on Sept. 1.

