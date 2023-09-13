50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hurricane Lee will impact Bermuda this week and possibly New England by this weekend

By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee is still a major hurricane for now south of Bermuda.

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee(KPLC)

Right now, indications are that it will continue to slowly move on a northwest track through Wednesday. Later this week Lee will accelerate northward and likely lose strength as it passes near Bermuda and then eventually New England by this weekend. Obviously Hurricane Lee poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee(KPLC)

Behind it Hurricane Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Elsewhere, we are watching a couple tropical waves near the coast of Africa. They should generally move on a northwesterly path into the tropical Atlantic, where a system may form this week as they interact. Still, those disturbances are a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll watch it and keep you updated if anything changes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Scattered showers possible this afternoon will help keep temperatures cooler for some
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers likely as a weak front moves through
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
Wade's Tuesday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast